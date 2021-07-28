‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ Reboot Taps ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire

TV legend Norman Lear received a special birthday present on Tuesday in the form of a development deal from TBS for a remake of his syndicated 1970s series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Lear, who was celebrating his 99th birthday, made the announcement, confirming that Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire will star as the title character Mary Hartman. “The kick of kicks as I turn 99 today is learning that TBS is developing MHMH and will allow us to make a new version of it starring Emily Hampshire,” Lear said.

He added: “As someone who believes his 99 years on this planet is owed to the amount of laughter he enjoyed through the years, here’s to the next 99. Bless you all!”

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman was a critically acclaimed satirical soap opera that aired in daily weeknight syndication from January 1976 to July 1977. The series revolved around the titular Mary Hartman (played by Emmy nominee Louise Lasser), an Ohio housewife trying to deal with the various bizarre and violent incidents occurring around her.

Hampshire will co-write and executive produce the remake alongside Letterkenny creator Jacob Tierney, who will serve as showrunner. Lear and Brent Miller will also executive produce via Act III Productions. Sony Pictures Television will produce the series.

The updated version will focus on a small-town woman (Hampshire) who feels like a nobody in every aspect of her life until her nervous breakdown goes viral and she suddenly finds herself as a “verified” social media somebody.

Hampshire, best known for portraying Stevie Budd on the popular Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek, is also set to star in the upcoming Epix miniseries Chapelwaite opposite Adrien Brody, based on the Stephen King short story Jerusalem’s Lot. She has also signed on for Amazon UK Original series The Rig, directed by Line of Duty and Bodyguard director John Strickland.