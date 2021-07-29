‘The Game’ Paramount+ Revival Announces New & Returning Cast Members

On July 29, Paramount+ announced the three new stars of its upcoming The Game revival: Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, and Analisa Velez. And as a bonus, the streaming service is bringing back original series stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall for special appearances!

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast, including previously announced series regulars Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” the release reads. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Rae will play Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Daniel’s Kelly Pitts and Coby Bell’s Jason Pitts. Velez will play Rae’s best friend Raquel Navarro, with Hebron as Jamison Fields, an “undrafted free agent.” Hall will return as his original series character Derwin Davis.

See Also 'The Game' Scores a Revival Order at Paramount+ Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are set to reprise their roles in the series for the streamer.

Well-known for her roles in Chicago Fire and SYFY’s Vagrant Queen, Rae is set to appear in the upcoming season of Atlanta. Along with his role in Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Hebron will appear in the upcoming Venus and Serena Williams film King Richard alongside Will Smith, and recently wrapped on Lionsgate’s The Devil You Know.

Velez won The Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actress for her leading role in the play The Pursuits, directed by Billy Porter. Her other television and film credits include Sneaky Pete, Monsterland, Ballad of A Hustler, Almost Love, and Inez & Doug & Kira, among many theatre credits.

The 10-episode season will be executive produced by the show’s original creator, Mara Brock Akil, showrunner/writer Devon Greggory, and Salim Akil. Original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo will produce the revival for Grammnet NH Productions.

The Game, Series Premiere, TBS, Paramount+