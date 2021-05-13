‘The Game’ Scores a Revival Order at Paramount+

Paramount+ has officially ordered a revival of The Game for its streaming library with several stars set to return.

ViacomCBS announced the revival order news, teasing the return of Wendy Raquel Robinson as sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez as footballer Malik Wright with several legacy cast members set to make special appearances.

The half-hour comedy-drama series will be executive produced by original creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer, and Tom Russo.

The 10-episode first season will be produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions for Paramount+.

In this new chapter, the action is relocating from San Diego to Las Vegas with a mix of new and familiar faces sharing stories of modern-day Black culture through the lens of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love. They’ll also try to maintain their souls while playing the game.

“Fifteen years ago I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

The Game originally ran for nine seasons on BET and The CW from 2006 to 2015, all episodes are currently available to stream on Paramount+. No premiere date has been unveiled at this time.

The Game, Seasons 1-9, Streaming now, Paramount+