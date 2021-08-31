‘The Game’ Revival Sets a Premiere Date at Paramount+

Paramount+’s highly-anticipated revival of The Game has finally set a premiere date as the show prepares for a November 11 arrival.

The 10-episode season relocates the action from San Diego to Sin City and welcomes back a mix of original cast members and new players. The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football, and the new season is set to tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more.

Tune in to see their fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love as they attempt to maintain their souls while playing the game. Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will reprise their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright along with fan-favorite Coby Bell as former footballer Jason Pitts.

Other original cast members Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall will make special appearances as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis. Plenty of fresh blood is also joining in on the fun including newest recruits Tim Daly and Toby Sandeman. Daly will portray self-made billionaire Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, and Sandeman is slated to portray top football player in the league Garret Evans.

See Also 'The Game' Paramount+ Revival Announces New & Returning Cast Members Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, and Analisa Velez are set to star with original stars Brittany Daniel, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and more returning!

Among the show’s other series regulars are Adriyan Rae as Jason and Kelly’s daughter Brittany Pitts, Vaughn Hebron as undrafted free agent Jamison Fields, and Analisa Velez as Brittany’s bestie Raquel Navarro. Tune in this fall for the return of The Game and stay tuned for more news on the incoming season as we approach the premiere date.

The Game, Season Premiere, Thursday, November 11, Paramount+