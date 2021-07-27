Ariana Grande Sings With ‘The Voice’ Coaches in Season 21 Teaser (VIDEO)

The Voice is adding a new star to its lineup for Season 21 at NBC as Ariana Grande joins the series as a coach.

In a first look teaser for the season, she joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton along with host Carson Daly for some campfire bonding. The teaser opens with Kelly, John, and Blake sitting around a bonfire cooking hot dogs and strumming the guitar until they notice a “star.”

When John approaches the star topic from an astronomy standpoint, Blake corrects him and notes that it’s Ariana Grande. The scene shifts then to Grande sitting on a crescent moon as her signature high notes blare in the background.

She joins them then by the fire where they reveal all new coaches take part in a tradition of singing a song. The performer feigns shyness as she says, “Oh my god, that’s so awkward, I couldn’t possibly,” before she begins belting out “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease.

Her angelic tone draws the attention of some furry creatures of the forest, including Daly, who is dressed as a park ranger. Together, they dance to the song famously performed by Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 film.

Grande is stepping into the spot previously filled by Season 20’s Nick Jonas and Season 19’s Gwen Stefani. See the hilarious teaser below, and don’t miss Ariana Grande on The Voice when the show returns on NBC this September.

The Voice, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, NBC