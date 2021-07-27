‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: See Who’s Joining Paris Hilton in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Cooking With Paris, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 4, isn’t your typical food show.

After all, “cooking” is in quotes in the trailer, and the synopsis even starts with, “Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.” But that doesn’t mean that she and her celebrity guests can’t have a good time.

As announced in the trailer, Hilton will be joined by Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. With them, she’ll be navigating new ingredients (and learning about some — “What is zest lemon?”), new recipes (check out her bedazzled cookbook), and exotic kitchen appliances.

For example, Kim Kardashian admits “I spoke too soon” as she and Hilton try one of the dishes. And in another instance, Hilton advises, “for you guys watching at home, we did this wrong so do it the opposite way of this part.” But she does love cooking.

Watch the video below to see Hilton and her guests’ attempts at cooking, a diamond spatula, her cookbook, “Paris pasta,” and more.

Cooking With Paris, produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, was inspired by her viral YouTube video and goes from the grocery store to the finished table spread as Hilton possibly learns her way around a kitchen. The six 27-minute episodes are executive produced by Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz, and Hilton.

Cooking With Paris, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 4, Netflix