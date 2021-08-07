This week brought everything from inspirational messages to biting sarcasm to hilarious anecdotes as we kicked off the month of August.

Rick and Morty showed us the difficulties of fighting monsters with a giant robot, iCarly made a convincing argument for girls’ trips being better than guys’ trips, and Gossip Girl made it clear there’s no time to waste when it comes to promoting your image. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race featured a funny story about an old friend, John Oliver made some apt comparisons on Last Week Tonight, and Paris Hilton showed off her gastronomical knowledge (or lack thereof) on Cooking with Paris.

Find out if your favorite lines made the cut below!