Paris Hilton’s Netflix Reality Show ‘Cooking With Paris’ Canceled After One Season

The kitchen is closed on Paris Hilton‘s Cooking With Paris as Netflix has decided not to renew the reality cooking show for a second season, reports Deadline.

Cooking With Paris debuted on the streamer on August 4, 2021, and ran for six episodes. The series followed the famous socialite as she tried her hand at a range of recipes, accompanied by celebrity guests such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Nikki Glaser, plus her mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton.

The series highlighted Paris’ unorthodox and chaotic style, cooking in over-the-top outfits and using utensils such as a Swarovski crystal-encrusted spatula. While some viewers enjoyed the show’s tongue-in-cheek humor and believed that Paris was in on the joke, many critics thought it was overproduced and that Paris’ persona felt “forced.”

Despite the Netflix cancelation, Paris is still busy elsewhere, including on her Peacock reality show Paris in Love. The series follows the former Simple Life star as she and venture capitalist Carter Reum plan their wedding. The first season premiered in November, and the two-part finale is expected to air on January 27.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer also presents the This Is Paris podcast, where she chats with her friends and family about various aspects of pop culture. “She will interview people in a way that only Paris can,” reads the show’s official synopsis. “Questions and topics that are surprising and unanticipated. Honest, fun, open, inspiring and unpredictable.”

Paris executive produced Cooking With Paris alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation produced the series.

Cooking With Paris, Season 1, Streaming, Netflix

Paris in Love, Season 1, Thursdays, Peacock