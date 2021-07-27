‘Miracle Workers’ Sneak Peek: Meet Benny the Teen’s Daughter (VIDEO)

Family can be a tricky thing, especially “found family,” and that’s particularly evident on this week’s episode of TBS’s comedy anthology, Miracle Workers.

While drinking around a roaring campfire with the clever Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) after what sounds like a stick-up the two successfully pulled off (Pru, what are you getting into?), outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) tells the younger Prudence that he actually had a daughter at one point that he taught all of his criminal skills to. Prudence echoes all of our thoughts when she asks, “How did I not know that you have a daughter?”

A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Quinta Brunson guest stars in this episode, titled “Hunting Party,” on the Daniel Radcliffe-starring series as said daughter, Trig. In the exclusive sneak-peek clip above, see how Trig and Benny first met in the West (while she was a child that was, according to Benny, “like a feral animal”), their dangerous underworld adventures together as con artists and the Golden Rule that, eventually, broke up their unique father-daughter relationship.

Let’s just say — it isn’t totally unexpected that Benny is now daughterless and alone, considering he’s a ruthless criminal…but also not very bright. But maybe there’s someone out there even more cold-hearted than Benny? And is he now bringing Prudence down a dark path as well? Also, what’s going on with Radcliffe’s do-gooder Reverend Brown? You’ll have to tune in for all those answers, but in the meantime, check out the full exclusive clip from tonight’s Miracle Workers above.