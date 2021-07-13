‘Miracle Workers’: Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi & the Cast Tease Season 3 (VIDEO)

The characters of TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers are hitting the open road for Season 3.

In the 1840s-set installment, the pious Reverend Ezekiel Brown (Daniel Radcliffe), an emigrated British priest desperate to save his American town (and its residents, who we quickly learn, are dying out), hatches a plan for them to take the Oregon Trail to — hopefully — greener pastures. To do so, however, they need a guide. Enter: outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi).

“We find him half dead, and soon learn he’s been betrayed by his own gang, and he’s on the run from the law,” Buscemi says of the murderer he plays in Season 3. “He starts out using Zeke and his followers to evade the law…he really just wants cover.” Along the way through, the two will bond, despite their very different outlooks on morality. “They are really opposites, but there’s something about each other that they still like,” Buscemi adds.

And while Benny and Zeke form a lasting friendship, there’s an even deeper relationship on the horizon for the preacher as well. A spark will ignite between Zeke and one member of his flock, Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan), a devoted wife and caretaker for her spoiled husband Todd (Jon Bass). “She’s trapped in this relationship with an awful man,” Viswanathan says of Prudence and Todd. “She just really wants to get out there and experience the adventure of the Oregon Trail and not be confined to being his wife and all the joys of being a woman in history.”

As with every season of the comedy — earliest installments were set in Heaven and in the Dark Ages — Viswanathan and Radcliffe’s characters will edge closer to each other romantically throughout the episodes. This time, expect a full-on tryst. “We amp it up this season,” Viswanathan promises. “We take it there.”

Also on the horizon: a black-clad no-name bounty hunter (played by Karan Soni), chasing after Benny, who will also cause chaos for the travelers on the road. Not too much chaos, though. “He looks the part, but is quite bad at what he does,” says Soni of the mysterious hunter, before jokingly adding: “he’s like an influencer getting into acting — you’re hot, but do you got the goods? He clearly doesn’t, because he’s been chasing an older man for years and can’t seem to catch him.”

He’s certainly no match for these adventurers, on- and off-screen. One thing Harry Potter star Radcliffe learned this season about his costar Buscemi, is that he’s quite good with a firearm. “I would occasionally just look over and see Steve practicing doing gun tricks,” says Radcliffe with a laugh. “It’s cool that my life led me to a place where I’m watching Steve Buscemi do gun tricks.”

Check out the full video interview with Radcliffe and Buscemi above.