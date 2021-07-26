Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of Thieves’: Netflix Releases First Trailer for ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel (VIDEO)

The prequel to Zack Snyder‘s popular zombie movie Army of the Dead is coming this fall and Netflix is giving fans a taste with the first teaser trailer (watch below) and first-look images.

Army of Thieves sees the return of the original film’s star, Matthias Schweighöfer, as small-town bank teller Ludwig Dieter, who gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Schweighöfer also directs the feature, which was written by Shay Hatten and produced by Snyder, alongside Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Schweighöfer. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Ruby O. Fee (Tatort), Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet and the Duke), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), and Jonathan Cohen (Le Flamme).

Deborah Snyder previously described Army of Thieves as a “romantic comedy heist film” in an interview with IndieWire. “It stands alone, and [while] you could watch it because it’s the history of our safecracker, it’s also just this really sweet, funny film,” she explained.

“It’s set in our same timeline, but it’s not like a zombie movie,” she continued. “It’s more like The Italian Job, but it takes place in a world where these zombies exist in America and it’s causing instability in the banking institutions. They’re moving money around, so it’s the perfect opportunity for a heist.”

Army of Thieves was filmed during the pandemic and is expected to land on Netflix this fall, though an exact premiere date has yet to be set. Zack Snyder is also working on a spinoff anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will reunite most of the original film’s cast.

