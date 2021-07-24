The dead return just in time for Halloween. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will premiere Sunday, October 17 at 9/8c on AMC. (Episodes will premiere early on the streaming service AMC+ all season.)

The announcement was made as part of the show’s [email protected] panel, which also dropped two sneak peeks of the survivors after the latest apocalypse. Plus, Alycia Debnam-Carey (who plays Alicia) will make her directorial debut, Sydney Lemmon is returning as CRM helicopter pilot Isabelle, and Gus Halper has joined the cast as Will in Season 7.

As you’ll recall, Season 6 ended with Teddy (John Glover) succeeding in bringing about “The End” by detonating nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. The survivors had to creatively find ways to take cover and protect themselves. In Season 7, “it will be up to those who survived to decide what ‘The Beginning’ will look like,” the logline teases. “And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.”

Speaking of family, the first clip shows Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) makeshift family, with the baby they saved in the Season 6 finale crying. “It’s the same as last time, alright? She’s hungry,” Morgan tells Grace, and the exchange suggests a bit of tension between the two. See what the world outside is like — and what the walkers have become — in the video:

Then in the second sneak peek, we catch up with June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) in the bunker where they’ve taken cover. But as they find via a hole in the wall, there’s more to it than they realize. Watch to see their gruesome discovery:

“Last season with June’s help, Dorie Sr. kind of helped put some of his ghosts and demons from the past to rest, but there are a few big ones that are still kicking around inside him, and [this] scene, where he’s discovering this kill room where Teddy killed all the women back in the ’70s just reignites these terrible old wounds for Dorie Sr. that he’s going to have to grapple with and he’s going to do it in a world that Teddy has destroyed while in a bunker surrounded by the memory of all the horrible things he did,” showrunner and executive producer Ian Goldberg teased at the panel. “It’s going to put Dorie and June to the test, and we’re going to see a new evolution of that relationship as well.”

