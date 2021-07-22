How ‘Fear TWD’ Star Colman Domingo Justifies Strand’s Latest Betrayal (VIDEO)

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand (played by Colman Domingo) has never fully been a good guy — and yet, still, we root for him.

Since his arrival in Season 1 of the zombie outbreak drama on AMC, Strand has been a fascinating look at what someone who is truly calculated — and was so prior to the world ending — looks like in the bleak apocalyptic landscape. Since, we’ve seen him transform into a friend and an ally for the survivors, though some (cough, Rubén Blades’ Daniel Salazar) never trusted him fully.

“I’m proud of the emotional arc I’ve been able to give Victor Strand,” Domingo says of his six seasons so far, ahead of the show’s San Diego [email protected] panel this weekend. “From the very beginning, I knew that he was someone who had many layers…did I know that I’d have the journey that I had? No, I did not.”

And lately, Strand has also been someone who keeps continuously betraying his closest friends. His latest misstep was literally throwing do-gooder Morgan Jones (Lennie James) to the dead near the end of Season 6. Was he justified? “[Strand’s] always very pragmatic and looking at the value of a person,” Domingo says. “The way [I] justified Strand doing what he did to Morgan, was the fact that Morgan was setting himself up to be a martyr, and he was sort of fighting him on that the whole episode until he realized that maybe in that moment, that that’s not such a bad thing.”

Well, we don’t need to tell you that Morgan obviously survived the treacherous encounter, but we’re not so sure their friendship will. Strand, meanwhile, was last seen in the city with former historian Howard (Omid Abtahi). What will come of him in Season 7? Check out the video interview with Domingo above for more.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Fall, AMC

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17