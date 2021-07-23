‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Teaser: The Aliens’ Galactic Adventure Has ‘Only Just Begun’ (VIDEO)

“We’ve only just begun.” So ends the teaser trailer released during the Star Trek: Prodigy panel part of [email protected].

Joining Kate Mulgrew (reprising her Voyager role as Janeway, now a hologram) were the rest of the voice cast — Brett Gray (“Dal”), Ella Purnell (“Gwyn”), Angus Imrie (“Zero”), Rylee Alazraqui (“Rok-Tahk”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Murf”), and Jason Mantzoukas (“Jankom Pog”) — and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director, co-executive producer, and creative lead Ben Hibon, along with moderator Jerry O’Connell.

Fans were also treated to surprise appearances by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn (O’Connell’s wife) and Ethan Peck as they walked into the room as O’Connell was recording the virtual panel.

The teaser for the animated kids series (premiering this fall) introduces each of the aliens about to embark on a galactic adventure and offers a first look at the Star Trek: Prodigy starship, seen as a “ticket out.” Watch it below for more.

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first series of the franchise aimed at younger audiences. It follows “a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future.” Though they don’t know anything about the ship they commandeered (also a first for the franchise), these outcasts will learn about Starfleet and its ideals during their adventures.

And Hologram Janeway is “Janeway at her best,” Mulgrew said during the panel. “She’s there to help this motley crew get this defunct ship working and she does. She is the essential Captain Janeway. She’s full of warmth. She’s determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place, a different galaxy.”

The series was produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Studios and developed by co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Joining them as executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers is also a co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Prodigy, Fall 2021, Paramount+