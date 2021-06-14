‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Meet the Young Aliens of the Animated Kids’ Series (PHOTO)

Meet the latest Starship crew coming to the Star Trek universe on Paramount+!

The streaming service has announced that joining Kate Mulgrew in the upcoming CG-animated Star Trek: Prodigy are Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker. They’ll voice the young aliens trying to figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy and looking for a better future. (Check out the cast side-by-side with their characters in the photo below.) Mulgrew is reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway, now the starship’s built-in emergency training hologram.

See Also 'Voyager's Kate Mulgrew Joins 'Star Trek: Prodigy' 'I can't wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before,' the actress said.

“These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents,” according to the logline.

Alazraqui voices the unusually bright eight-year-old Rok-Tahk, a Brikar who is shy except when it comes to her love for animals. Grey is the 17-year-old Dal, an unknown species, who fancies himself a maverick and holds strong onto his unwavering hope even in the toughest of times. Imrie voices Zero, a Medusan — a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform — who wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others since seeing their true self would drive others mad.

Mantzoukas’ 16-year-old Jankom Pog is just like all Tellarites: He relishes an argument and always plays “devil’s advocate” just to hear all sides, regardless of his opinion. Purnell voices the 17-year-old Gwyn, a Vau N’Akat raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and dreams of exploring the stars. Baker’s Murf is an unknown age and species and is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

This series is the first in the Star Trek franchise aimed at younger audiences and is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios. It was developed by co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. They also executive produce with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon directs and serves as the creative lead. He also co-executive produces with Aaron Baiers.

Star Trek: Prodigy, Series Premiere, 2021, Paramount+