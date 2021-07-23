The Return of ‘Ted Lasso,’ Olympic Opening Ceremony, Woodstock 2.0, ‘Playing with Sharks’ and ‘Stuntman’ on Disney+

Critical and Emmy darling Ted Lasso returns for a second season of mirth on the soccer pitch. The Olympics officially begin with an opening ceremony under a COVID cloud. A documentary relives the debacle that ensued when they tried to revive Woodstock 30 years later. New Disney+ films profile a shark expert and a stuntman with Evel Knievel aspirations.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

Season Premiere

Don’t tell Ted, but he’s a front-runner—at the Emmys, anyway, where the delightful sports comedy earned 20 nominations, the most ever for a first-year sitcom. Jason Sudeikis is effortlessly charming as the folksy Kansas transplant who may not understand all of the rules of the game of soccer as he coaches London’s underdog AFC Richmond team. But that hasn’t kept him from winning over skeptics with his incurable optimism and down-home wisdom. In the spectacular second season, Ted meets someone who may be resistant to his charms: a wary sports psychologist who won’t even accept his trademark biscuits, because she shuns sugar. The horror! (See the full review.)

Summer Olympics: Opening Ceremony

7:30/6:30c

In case you chose not to wake up early to watch the event when it aired live in the morning, an edited prime-time replay will present all of the highlights of the Parade of Nations, the cauldron lighting and other memorable moments as the Summer Games officially get underway in Tokyo. A COVID-19 surge has already impacted the Olympics and is keeping spectators away from the Opening Ceremonies and most of the sporting events, but for now, the Games go on, and there will be plenty of athletic achievement to observe and root for over the next two weeks.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Matt Damon and Camila Cabello are scheduled guests. BTS returns to play a Tonight game with the host, who’ll be appearing in “Fallon Five” comedy shorts throughout the Olympic Games all the way to the Aug. 8 Closing Ceremony.

HBO

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage

Series Premiere 9/8c

The first in a series of Music Box documentaries from producer Bill Simmons looks back to the infamous Woodstock 99, an attempt in 1999 to recreate the iconic music festival from 30 years earlier in 1969. Intense summer heat boiled over into an explosion of rioting and destruction that became a touchstone in the rise of toxic white masculinity. Cultural critics, musicians and attendees weigh in on the carnival of disharmony 22 years later.

Playing with Sharks

Documentary Premiere

The summer’s TV shark mania isn’t over quite yet. This inspiring documentary profiles Valerie Taylor, a pioneer in underwater filmmaking and shark research and advocacy. Archival footage and new interviews reveal how Taylor evolved from a champion spearfisher to one of the greatest protectors of these often-misunderstood ocean creatures.

DISNEY +

Stuntman

Documentary Premiere

Don’t try this at home—or anywhere, for that matter. A new documentary follows renowned stuntman Eddie Braun as he decides he has one more spectacular act to pursue before retiring from a three-decade career of falls, crashes and explosions. A fan of the legendary Evel Knievel since childhood, Eddie vows to complete one of the late daredevil’s most notorious stunts: the 1974 Snake River Canyon cannon jump that nearly killed Knievel back in the day.

