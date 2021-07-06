Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Sets August Premiere Date on VH1

Wild ‘N Out is back on VH1 for Season 16 on Tuesday, August 10 at 8 PM ET/PT for more improv action hosted by the show’s creator, Nick Cannon.

The return of the sketch and comedy game show comes after Cannon restored his partnership with ViacomCBS earlier this year, following his firing in 2020. The company ended its relationship with the comedian last summer after he promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Cannon’s Class podcast.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” a statement from ViacomCBS said at the time.

However, the two sides later patched up their differences after Cannon apologized and met with Jewish leaders to better educate himself. “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education,” the Masked Singer host said last July. “I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

Before the Wild ‘N Out Season 16 premiere, the show will air an hour-long live interactive digital special in partnership with the technology platform Stage TEN. Viewers will be able to impact the gameplay in real-time during the special, which will allow fans to connect with the cast through live comments and voting, ultimately crowning the winning team at playwildnoutlive.com.

The new season promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a post-apocalyptic set being the battleground for Team Revolution versus Team Evolution. Cannon will lead Team Revolution, while each episode’s special guest will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The season will feature 10 new games for the groups to compete in, all building up towards the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain).

This season’s guest stars and performances include Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, Big Freedia, Zaytoven, Erika Banks, HotBoii, 42 Dugg, and many more. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday.