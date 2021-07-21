‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Starts Production

Hearties, here’s some good news: Filming is underway on the new episodes.

Production has started on the 12 episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 9. A premiere date for Hallmark Channel’s longest-running, most-watched primetime series will be announced at a later time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of When Calls the Heart,” star and executive producer Erin Krakow said in a statement. “It’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.”

When Calls the Heart ended its eighth season on high notes, both in terms of its ratings — the finale ranked as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among Total Viewers (3.6 million) on a Live+3 basis — and with Elizabeth (Krakow) choosing businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), not Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry).

“We could not have gone wrong,” Krakow told TV Insider. “We got so lucky with Kevin and Chris… I’m excited about [the Elizabeth/Lucas] pairing because I feel like it will truly be something different for Elizabeth.”

As for what she’s hoping is next — which could very well be what they’re filming — “now that the decision has been made, I think it will be really nice to see what that courtship actually looks like,” Krakow said.

