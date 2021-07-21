‘Turner & Hooch’ Next Gen, Jonas Brothers’ ‘Olympic Dreams,’ A Beastly Dating Game, ‘Married’ in Houston

Disney repurposes another of its vintage titles with a series version of the cop-meets-dog comedy Turner & Hooch. Netflix puts a Masked Singer twist on the dating genre with Sexy Beasts. As an Olympics curtain-raiser, the Jonas Brothers train with Olympians to realize their athletic dreams. Lifetime’s hit Married at First Sight relocates to Texas for its 13th season.

NETFLIX

Turner & Hooch

Series Premiere

Reboot mania has gone to the dogs with a comedy series based on the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a detective and his slobbery best canine friend. In the new version, Josh Peck (grown up since his Drake & Josh Nickelodeon heyday) plays Scott Turner 2.0, the son of Hanks’ character, now a by-the-books Deputy U.S. Marshal who’s none too thrilled to be saddled with a rambunctious French Mastiff. Until, of course, Hooch helps save the day in the case of a witness who’s kidnapped from Marshal protection. Could be the beginning of another memorable slapstick team.

Maarten De Boer/NBC

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

Special 8/7c

The network wants you to know the Olympics are coming, and in that spirit, they’ve enlisted the musical sibling trio—Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas—to train alongside Team USA athletes in gymnastics, track and field and BMX racing. The ultimate goal is for the guys to be able to compete with each other, with Rich Eisen and Terry Crews acting as commentators for the Battle of the Jonas Bros. Among the Olympians helping them prepare: Gymnastics medalists Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Luikin, Olympic hurdler and world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin, four-time Gold Medalist track star Sanya Richards-Ross, and Silver Medalist BMX racer Alise Willoughby. May the best brother win.

NETFLIX

Sexy Beasts

Series Premiere

It’s one thing to be catfished, but what if your blind date shows up looking like one? Therein lies the premise of TV’s latest silly variation on the dating game, in which willing singles agree to go out with strangers who, like them, are cloaked in elaborate prosthetics that make them look like animals, aliens, even dinosaurs. It’s The Masked Romantic! The idea being, much like the hapless costumed participants in Judge Wackner’s court on the new season of The Good Fight, that no one will be able to judge the other on their looks or other superficial traits. At least it beats falling for the manufactured angst of shows like The Bachelor.

Married at First Sight

Season Premiere 8/7c

Speaking of shows that take bad relationship ideas seriously, Lifetime blows out the 13th-season premiere of their instant-nuptials reality series with a three-hour opener, perhaps reflecting the show’s move to everything’s-bigger Texas. Five new couples in Houston are introduced, including the franchise’s first Asian-American pair, Bao and Johnny, who mark their unconventional tying of the knot with a traditional tea ceremony. Betcha at least one of their parents will do a spit-take.

