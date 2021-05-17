Jonas Brothers to Helm ‘Olympic Dreams’ Special for NBC

The Jonas Brothers are going for gold ahead of this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo with a one-hour TV special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

Set to air on Wednesday, July 21 the show from NBC and Universal Television Alternative Studio in conjunction with NBC Sports will see the siblings explore their athletic abilities to live their own Olympic dreams.

Musicians Nick, Joe, and Kevin may have achieved their pop stardom dreams, but they always had a desire to compete in the games themselves.

Now, the brothers are being given the opportunity to live out this unrealized dream, showing off their athletic prowess as they train under some of Team USA’s top stars. The goal is to prove they’re able to compete at the Olympic level.

Their competition will be each other as Nick, Joe, and Kevin do their best to outperform each other in each challenge. Commentators and Olympians that will participate have yet to be announced.

Executive produced by Mike Yurchuck, this show is just one of many special programming events planned surrounding the Olympic Games. Stay tuned for what’s ahead and don’t miss the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before. In the meantime, catch Nick in The Voice‘s current season on NBC.

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, Wednesday, July 21, 8/7c, NBC