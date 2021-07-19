CNN Announces CNN+ Streaming Service to Launch in 2022

CNN is getting into the subscription streaming business as the network announces that CNN+ will launch in early 2022.

The new venture will exist alongside CNN’s existing television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day. It is described as an “additive experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming.”

CNN+ will have three components, including live programming, original series, some brand new for CNN+ and some from the network’s archives, and an “interactive community” that will give subscribers the ability to engage directly with CNN talent and experts about the issues that matter most to them.

The live programming will feature topical deep dives and lifestyle content from some of CNN’s most prominent talent, as well as several new faces. At the same time, non-fiction series from the CNN library includes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

It has been reported that Kasie Hunt, who last week quit NBC News and MSNBC, will be heading to CNN and its new streaming service.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide

“On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists,” he added.

The cost of CNN+ will be announced at a later date, along with specific programming and the live schedule. Andrew Morse, the chief digital officer for CNN Worldwide, explained that the streamer’s daily programming will be different from CNN’s current TV output.

“It’s not going to be a news headline service,” Morse stated. “You’re also going to see things that surprise you… We are going to take a pretty big swing here, and the company’s behind it.”

The news comes just a week after MSNBC announced it will be expanding its programming on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.