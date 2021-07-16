Kasie Hunt Announces She Is Leaving NBC News & MSNBC

Rising NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt has announced that she is leaving NBCUniversal.

Hunt shocked viewers at the end of her MSNBC show, Way Too Early, on Friday, July 16, by revealing she was departing the network. “This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” she said before adding that she will announce details of “my new adventure in the next few weeks.”

She went on to thank the network and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, saying, “I just want to thank everyone at NBC News, at MSNBC, of course to Mika, for always insisting that you should know your value.” Brzezinski is the author of the best-selling motivational book, Know Your Value: Women, Money and Getting What Your Worth.

Hunt joined NBC News in 2013 as a Congress and politics reporter, later moving to MSNBC as a political correspondent. She started hosting her own Sunday evening show, Kasie DC, in 2017, before eventually taking over the news outlet’s early-morning slot on weekdays. She was also NBC News’ Capitol Hill correspondent.

The news comes just a day after MSNBC announced it was expanding its presence on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, with a slate of new shows featuring notable MSNBC talent. This includes Morning Mika, hosted by the previously mentioned Brzezinski, which is expected to debut later this year.

Also in development is Fireside History With Michael Beschloss, which will see the NBC News presidential historian “examine huge events in history through a modern lens,” and a new series hosted by Nicolle Wallace, the host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC.

MSNBC has yet to comment on Hunt’s departure.