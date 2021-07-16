Lip Gallagher Looks for Help in ‘Shameless’ Season 11 Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Shameless took its final bow earlier this year when the Showtime comedy signed off after eleven successful seasons.

Now, fans have the chance to own the episodes on DVD with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s release of Shameless: The Eleventh and Final Season. The DVD ($24.98) arriving Tuesday, July 20 features plenty of extras, including deleted scenes.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the special features, we’re sharing a deleted scene from Season 11’s third installment, “Frances Francis Franny Frank.” Set at the garage where Lip Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White) tends to bikes, the clip sees him seek help from his coworkers.

The cause is a worthy one as he hopes they’ll pitch in some monetary relief for their colleague Brad (Scott Michael Campbell) who has just discovered his baby has a heart defect. At first, the others seem eager to help out, asking what Brad might need, but as soon as Lip bluntly says, “money,” the reluctant tones begin.

In lieu of money, they offer to provide food or other support, but it’s clear that it won’t cut the bill in this situation. This scene is just one of many available on the DVD which also includes all 12 episodes from the final season as well as The Last Call post-finale virtual reunion that was conducted by Showtime.

While bonus features like deleted scenes aren’t available digitally, fans who can’t wait for Shameless to arrive on DVD can seek out Season 11 on streaming for $22.99 right now. Don’t miss the Gallagher family’s final romp around Chicago’s South Side, check out the exclusive deleted scene, above, and the Season 11 DVD set.

