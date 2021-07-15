‘The Walking Dead’ Teases ‘The Beginning of the End’ With Season 11 Poster (PHOTO)

As a part of the “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11″ of The Walking Dead, AMC gifted fans today with a new video teaser and key art poster for the show’s upcoming final season.

Teasing “The Beginning of the End,” the final season will premiere as a trilogy, with the first of three parts premiering on Sunday, August 22. Parts 2 and 3 will premiere in 2022. (By the way, if you’re looking for all the scoop on the final season of The Walking Dead, be sure to snag TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue.)

The brand new image features many familiar faces, including Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The poster also includes Michael James Shaw as “Mercer,” a character from the TWD comics and a new addition to Season 11.

While the key art features something new, the video teaser takes a trip down memory lane, highlighting some of the most important characters and moments from the show’s past 10 seasons. We see everything from one of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) first encounters with a zombie to his final scene in Season 9, as well as Negan’s infamous baseball bat scene in Season 7, resulting in both Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) deaths. The teaser includes new footage from the upcoming season, seeing characters prepare for their latest and final battle.

In addition to the “11 Weeks of Reveals,” TWDU.com has been celebrating the final season’s release with “11 Weeks of TWD” by sharing a new piece of custom artwork every week leading up to the premiere. Each piece of artwork highlights a significant moment throughout the show’s history, with the fifth piece available to view here by artist Ariela Kristantina and colorist Bryan Valenza.

Relieve some of the most memorable TWD moments in the new teaser below before the show’s return this summer.

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17.

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC