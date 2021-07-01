‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Teaser: ‘Will You Run or Will You Fight?’ (VIDEO)

AMC is gifting fans of The Walking Dead with an all-new Season 11 teaser featuring the ensemble cast as part of the network’s “11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11” rollout.

Each Thursday leading up to the premiere on Sunday, August 22, fans are being treated to new reveals and first looks at the final chapter. Among the reveals so far include episode titles for the first eight installments of Season 11 along with episode descriptions for Episodes 1 and 2.

The minute-long video, below, highlights the incredible cast of characters with the song “Will You Fight” by Klergy & BEGINNERS playing in the background. The lyrics ask, “will you run or will you fight?” and based on the preparations being made, it would appear they’re preparing for a final fight.

Among the characters featured are Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton), among others.

Bold letters announce that “the epic end begins” with this upcoming final season. Along with these reveals, TWDU.com is also unveiling custom art inspired by significant moments from the show’s decade-long run.

When the show returns for Season 11, the first half will include eight installments titled “Acheron: Part I,” “Acheron: Part II,” “Hunted,” “Rendition,” “Out of the Ashes,” “On the Inside,” “Promises Broken,” and “For Blood.” The first episode will follow the group as they return to Alexandria on a critical food mission, but things don’t go quite as planned.

Check out the teaser below, and don’t miss The Walking Dead when it returns this summer on AMC.

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC