‘Sex and the City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That…’ to Diversify Cast With New Series Regulars

Sex and the City‘s forthcoming revival And Just Like That… is reportedly diversifying its cast ahead of the limited series’ HBO Max debut.

The offshoot will feature returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and (reportedly) John Corbett along with three new women of color. The project, which is being led by returning showrunner Michael Patrick King, will also diversify its writing staff with several non-white scribes.

According to TV Line, the casting is part of an effort to expand Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis), and Miranda’s (Nixon) social circles to include a more diverse crowd. The three yet-to-be-revealed actresses are among half a dozen new characters being introduced to the fold.

These additions will also keep the story fresh in the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones who will not be making a return in this show, which will explore the women’s lives in their fifties. The show was first announced in January and production was slated to begin later this spring.

It’s unclear if any other fan-favorite characters will be returning, but new additions are always welcome. Stay tuned for updates on the forthcoming revival and catch up with the ladies on HBO Max where all seasons of Sex and the City are streaming.

And Just Like That…, TBA, HBO Max