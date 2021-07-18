’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Hoping for the Best, But Preparing for the Worst (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 12 “Bubble Baths and Family Wraths.”]

One couple reconnects in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but pretty much all of them are having communication problems.

Angela blames distance for her and Michael’s problems, but just being together creates new issues for another couple, Tiffany and Ronald. New father Jovi struggles to adjust to the life of parenthood (and no longer living in New Orleans), while Asuelu steps up to prove he can handle bringing another kid into the family. Elizabeth’s family reunion actually doesn’t go too badly…unless you count the drama that happens outside the hall and at the after-party.

Read on to find out which relationships may be back on track and which are running into (even more) problems.

Angela and Michael

It’s been over two weeks since Angela and Michael broke up, and her attempt to fix things by turning to her psychic Tracey ends up how all of the couple’s convos seem to lately: with her hanging up on him (and thinking there’s no hope for their relationship). That comes after the cards suggest he sees their marriage as a business transaction (perhaps just a way for him to get to the United States?) or that she believes that. Tracey, at least, sees what everyone else does — they have a major communication problem.

For example, Michael says he needs space, but later switches it up and says he wants his wife to listen to and respect him. But since Tracey warned that he could lose Angela forever, he’s wary of really putting his foot down. On the couple’s next video call, he apologizes, admitting his reaction to her surgeries was childish, and he’d been hurt that she hadn’t included him in making the decision. However, as she reminds him, she needed to have the surgeries for her health. As she also points out, he has yet to compliment her after she lost 70 pounds. He does, but that’s not their only problem. He also needs to step up and show he means what he says and will be there for her — or she’ll have to file divorce papers.

Following his apology, Angela and Michael reconnect sexually (the best they can over video), and she shows him her new body. While he says he’s “still OK” with her new breasts, both admit to being disappointed. She needed his approval, while he hopes he can learn to love the changes. Maybe they can make it work, especially if his visa is approved since the distance is the cause of a lot of their problems.

Yara and Jovi

Since Jovi missed Christmas, the family celebrates Ukrainian Christmas with his mom Gwen and cousins Claire and Chris stopping by. The food isn’t that bad, Yara insists, but Chris wonders, “Why would you eat this?” The conversation soon turns to the fact that Mylah is sleeping in her parents’ bed, with Gwen wondering how they have “mommy and daddy time.” (Jovi agrees, Yara does not.)

After Yara basically kicks everyone out at 6 because Mylah needs to go to sleep, Jovi’s still annoyed the next day. Yara agrees to get Mylah a crib, and they head into New Orleans (“where I wish we were still living,” Jovi notes). At the store, they argue about how much to spend, and later Jovi’s proposal that they take a trip together and leave Mylah with his mom. They need time alone, he insists, and she’s not as much fun as she used to be. She thinks he needs to accept their new role as parents.

Tiffany and Ronald

Following their disastrous date (from which he walked away), Ronald and Tiffany slept in separate beds. He thinks she doesn’t appreciate everything he’s done, while she argues there have only been occasional good moments (and a lot of fighting) since she and the kids arrived in South Africa. She’d hoped that he’d pick up on everything she does on her own — and that she wouldn’t have to tell him what to do. He should know her well enough to figure it out on his own. And she refuses to abide by the tradition of a woman being beneath a man, “not because I’m American, but because I have a brain,” Tiffany says. Ronald says he needs to wrap his head around that.

He decides to show he’ll support her and their family by … buying a truck from a used car dealership so that he can start his own business as a handyman. But as she reminds him, he might not be in South Africa much longer if his visa is approved and he comes to the United States. He’ll have the business there, too, he says, plus it’s a backup plan. If his visa is denied, he’ll already have his business and can provide for the family if they move to South Africa. He thinks he’ll start earning money immediately to pay off the truck, but she thinks it’s irresponsible. That’s when she tells him about her having gone to see a divorce lawyer, to make him see how serious the situation is.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth’s family decides to move on from the fight at Aunt Sue’s to enjoy the family reunion, and, unsurprisingly, that doesn’t last too long. Becky asks Elizabeth how her babysitter is working out — the babysitter Andrei has no idea his wife hired to help out a few days a week. As you’d expect, they argue, the Airbnb problem (he couldn’t park the RV in the street outside the one she chose) comes up, and Elizabeth’s sisters join in. They eventually decide to talk about it another time, but Elizabeth thinks Becky was trying to stir the pot and make Andrei mad in front of her family.

Speaking of anger, when they head to Aunt Sue’s for an after-party, Andrei, Becky’s husband Thomas, and Elizabeth’s father Chuck head upstairs to play foosball. Chuck tells Andrei that he bought a property that he wants to use to teach him about flipping. They’ll work together on it and split the profits. But when Thomas tells the rest of the family about the deal, Elizabeth’s sister Jenn confronts her father. The other sisters get involved, too, accusing Andrei of manipulating Chuck. Elizabeth defends her husband, Becky walks out, and Chuck has enough and leaves, too.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani takes the afternoon off and leaves Asuelu to take care of everything in an attempt to prove he can handle having another kid since he wants one and she doesn’t. He thinks it’s easy, but she needs to see consistency from him.

When they sit down with Kalani’s mom, Lisa, he tells both women about his mother returning to Samoa but wanting to come to see them first. Kalani admits she’s “not thrilled,” though she does want him to see his mom. Then he shares that his sister Tammy, who really doesn’t get along with Kalani or her family, is driving her (and not just dropping her off and leaving, as Lisa hopes). Asuelu hopes they can talk everything out, but considering Tammy threatened everyone in their last conversation (over video chat), Lisa worries she’ll ruin everything.

But there are still others to tell about this upcoming visit, namely Kalani’s sister Kolini and their dad. He seems willing to give Tammy the benefit of the doubt that she’ll act differently in person. Kalani doesn’t see this ending well, and we have a feeling she’s right.

Natalie and Mike

It’s been a week since Natalie had surgery on her nose, and she’s feeling much better; she’s breathing better and can exercise. Mike took time off to help her during her recovery, but they haven’t talked about her leaving him the day of the surgery and not informing him she was heading to the hospital. He says she was disrespectful and selfish, while she argues she was focused on keeping herself stress-free (especially considering how much they fight) before the operation. They accomplish nothing with their conversation, and she wonders if the work she’s put into their relationship is worth it.

