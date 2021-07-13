4 of Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Guys Join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

After being sent home on Monday’s latest episode of The Bachelorette, four of Katie Thurston’s guys are getting a second chance at love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7!

Aaron Clancy, Tre Cooper, Connor Brennan, and James Bonsall will be joining the upcoming season, which premieres on Monday, August 16 on ABC.

As of the July 12 episode, only Connor B. from the aforementioned list of guys had been invited on a one-on-one date with Katie. After Connor went home before the cocktail party, only six roses were left up for grabs. Aaron, Tre, and James felt the need to warn Katie about the suspicious motivations of fellow castmate Hunter, which lost him a chance at earning a rose. Unfortunately, it didn’t work in their favor, either.

This casting news comes after 19 former Bachelor Nation contestants were announced to be joining the upcoming BIP season, including Karl from the current Bachelorette season, who went home in Episode 3. Season 7 marks the first Bachelor in Paradise season in almost two years, with Season 6 having aired back in 2019. Production in Sayulita, Mexico, was set back due to the pandemic but was able to resume just in time for the summer season.

In addition to his role as the island’s resident bartender, Wells Adams will be one of many celebrity guest hosts this season, along with acting as the “master of ceremonies” for eliminations. Other celebrity guests hosts appearing include David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, and Lil Jon. Additional Bachelor in Paradise casting will be announced at a later date.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, August 16, 8/7c, ABC