Wells Adams is back for the upcoming seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, this time in a bigger role than previous seasons.

The Bachelorette alum will serve as both a guest host and “master of ceremonies” for eliminations and rose ceremonies, The Hollywood Reporter reports, while continuing his bartending gig from previous seasons.

Adams joins a lineup of other celebrity guest hosts that will appear this season, including David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, and Lil John. The guest hosts will take over hosting duties after Chris Harrison’s exit from the Bachelor franchise.

The upcoming season is currently in production in Sayulita, Mexico, making fans excited after the 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic. The cast will feature a mix of contestants from the previous three seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as eliminated contestants from the current Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston.

After first appearing on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, Adams was a cast member on Paradise Season 3 and has served as the resident bartender for the past three seasons. He got engaged to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland in 2019, but she will not be joining him in his guest host role.

The new season premieres on August 16 after The Bachelorette finale. The cast and episode count have yet to be announced.