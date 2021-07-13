Be Still (Force) Our Hearts! Iris Returns to ‘The Flash’ (VIDEO)

The Flash‘s Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is a boss.

As one of the few members of Team Flash without official superpowers, she is never not getting more done than the average metahuman hero. Even when she was trapped in the mirrorverse, the journalist held her own against the crazy and saved her own damn day. She has even apparently raised two great kids in the future, as we see when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) continue to zip around our timeline tonight, hoping to help Barry (Grant Gustin) with the Godspeed war.

But how is she doing in the Still Force? Having been whisked away by Deon after she started phasing in and out of the timeline, the wind beneath Barry’s wings has apparently been watching over him all this time, keeping an eye on what has been going on at S.T.A.R. Labs and getting a good look at the speedster spawns.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, “Matters of the Heart, Part 1,” we are fittingly reminded of that heart—the West-Allen romance — and why the existence of Nora and Bart matters, given the family tragedy Barry and Iris faced a few seasons back. Just be warned: This is the first half of the season finale and there is a major cliffhanger awaiting the team that could wipe those smiles right off the reunited couple’s faces if they don’t figure out how to wrangle all of the Godspeed clones.

The Flash, Tuesday, 8/7c, The CW