Hallmark’s Christmas in July: 12 Movies New & Old Worth Checking Out

It doesn’t have to be December November October — the annual event keeps kicking off earlier and earlier — for you to get in the holiday spirit with Hallmark Channel’s romantic comedies, thanks to its Christmas in July offerings.

Running now through July 31, the event kicked off about 100 days before the network’s 24/7 holiday programming starts. It includes movies both from the most recent year’s programming (like The Christmas House) and years’ past (like 2008’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year).

Check out 12 movies you won’t want to miss, including when the Christmas in July new offering Crashing Through the Snow (which premiered on July 10) will be airing again, as part of Hallmark Channel’s event.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas

Cast: Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne

Synopsis: Maggie Dunlop is thrilled when her longtime crush, Mitch, moves to her little town of Harrison. Once Maggie discovers Mitch and his love for Christmas has drastically changed, she vows to bring the holiday spirit back in his life. Determined to show him the magic of Christmas, she decides to create 12 Christmas gifts that ask him to do fun Christmas tasks in order to renew his love for the season and explore his feelings towards Maggie.

When to Watch: Wednesday, July 14, 5/4c; Saturday, July 24, 11a/10c

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Cast: Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, Lolita Davidovich

Synopsis: After receiving a medical diagnosis before the holidays, Heather Krueger discovers she is in urgent need of a life-saving liver transplant. Facing incredible odds against finding a donor, she’s shocked when a stranger, Chris Dempsey, volunteers to donate half his liver to her. As Heather and Chris get to know one another and their families before and after the transplant, they form a deep connection and begin to wonder if the closeness they feel goes beyond the special connection between organ donor and recipient. The two must decide if Chris’s selfless act is the beginning of a beautiful, true love story.

When to Watch: Wednesday, July 14, 9/8c

Christmas Under Wraps

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell, Robert Pine, Brian Doyle-Murray

Synopsis: Dr. Lauren Brunell has her whole life planned out. As a third-year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry. But when those plans quickly fall apart and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy, a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank, is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

When to Watch: Thursday, July 15, 5/4c; Sunday, July 25, 7/6c

Crashing Through the Snow

Cast: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Brooke Nevin

Synopsis: Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.

When to Watch: Thursday, July 15, 11/10c; Sunday, July 18, 1/12c; Saturday, July 24, 5/4c

Christmas Getaway

Cast: Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle

Synopsis: Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

When to Watch: Friday, July 16, 5/4c

Holly & Ivy

Cast: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols

Synopsis: When Melody’s neighbor, Nina, learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor Adam.

When to Watch: Friday, July 16, 7/6c

Reunited at Christmas

Cast: Nikki DeLoach, Mike Faiola

Synopsis: Samantha Murphy’s beloved grandmother plots from beyond the grave to bring the family together for one more hometown Christmas, during which everyone is reminded of the importance of family, love and second chances. When Samantha’s boyfriend, Simon, proposes marriage and she accepts in front of her entire family, Simon is forced to play out an uncomfortable charade when Samantha admits she spoke too soon.

When to Watch: Saturday, July 17, 1/12c; Thursday, July 22, 9/8c

The Christmas House

Cast: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Brad Harder, Mattia Castrillo

Synopsis: Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis and patriarch Bill have summoned their two grown sons – TV star Mike Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell – home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to recreate the Christmas house will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi, his high school sweetheart.

When to Watch: Saturday, July 17, 11/10c; Friday, July 23, 9/8c

Five Star Christmas

Cast: Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster

Synopsis: When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

When to Watch: Sunday, July 18, 7/6c; Monday, July 26, 7/6c

One Royal Holiday

Cast: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, Tom McGowan

Synopsis: When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

When to Watch: Tuesday, July 20, 7/6c

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Cast: Brooke Burns, Warren Christie, Henry Winkler

Synopsis: Jennifer Cullen is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph, a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby. The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

When to Watch: Saturday, July 24, 9/8c

The Nine Lives of Christmas

Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Synopsis: Fireman Zachary Stone is a confirmed bachelor who doesn’t believe in love or commitment. When a stray tabby cat named Ambrose shows up at his door, Zachary takes him in and slowly starts to see that a little companionship might not be so bad after all. Zachary’s commitment to solitude is further challenged when he meets Marilee, an animal lover and veterinary student who teaches Zachary how to care for his new feline roommate. Chemistry immediately develops between the two, but will they find a way together despite themselves?

When to Watch: Sunday, July 25, 10/9c