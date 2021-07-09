Would you go on a family trip with your ex and his girlfriend? If you’re divorced Maggie (Amy Acker) and you don’t want to spend your first holiday away from your two young kids, the answer is a reluctant yes. But, in Hallmark’s Christmas in July offering, Crashing Through the Snow, Maggie may find love with Sam (Warren Christie), the brother of Maggie’s ex’s girlfriend.

But, as is often the case with Hallmark romances, Maggie and Sam start out not liking each other very much when they meet at the Aspen getaway. “It’s hard to say exactly why she doesn’t like Sam at the beginning. [Granted] he’s a little cocky [and] a little bit of a know-it-all,” Acker says. The show also tackles some blended family issues about a mother seeing her kids connecting with the ex’s new girlfriend. Awkward!

The film also gets a bit steamy (literally) when Maggie and Sam end up in some warm water late at night during the Aspen getaway. “It was a wonderful 92 degrees or something and we just got to sit in these amazing hot springs,” Acker reveals, adding in the interview that Mother Nature added her own touch to the scene by having real snow appear while they were shooting.

Watch the interview above for more details about this charming film.

Crashing Through the Snow, Movie Premiere, Saturday, July 10, 9/8c, Hallmark