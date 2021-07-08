Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt Comedy Series ‘Mr. Corman’ (VIDEO)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is feeling anxious and unfulfilled in the first trailer for Mr. Corman, a new ten-part comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6.

Created and directed by Gordon-Levitt, the star plays Josh Corman, an artist whose career in music hasn’t panned out and now teaches fifth grade at a public school. Unfortunately, his life is stuck in a rut, especially since his ex-fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) moved out, and he’s left living with his old high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro). While Josh has a lot to be thankful for, he struggles with feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Described as “darkly funny,” “oddly beautiful,” and “deeply heartfelt,” Mr. Corman is a contemporary dramedy that taps into the lost and aimless generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.

The series marks Gordon-Levitt’s return to the small screen in a major role. The Inception star broke into the industry as a child actor, appearing in several TV movies and series, most notably playing Tommy Solomon in NBC’s 3rd Rock from the Sun. He most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin’s historical legal drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

“This character is like if I had some different luck and made some different choices,” Gordon-Levitt told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “He’s not getting to do his art for a living; he’s teaching fifth grade. He loves teaching, but he also wrestles with the insecurities that come with being an artist, wondering, ‘Am I good, is my art meaningful, am I just kidding myself, am I bad, am I stupid, am I meaningless?'”

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Castro, and Temple, Mr. Corman also stars Debra Winger (The Ranch), Bobby Hall aka rapper Logic, Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Shannon Woodward (Westworld) and Hector Hernandez. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by A24. Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young executive produce alongside Gordon-Levitt, while Pamela Harvey-White serves as producer.

The first two episodes will debut globally on , followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Mr. Corman Premiere, Friday, August 6, Apple TV+