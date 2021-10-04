‘Mr. Corman’: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Series Canceled at Apple TV+ After One Season

Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s school dramedy Mr. Corman will not be returning for a second season at Apple TV+.

The series, which follows a budding musician working as a fifth-grade teacher in the San Fernando Valley, aired its final episode on Friday, October 1, with the streamer confirming the cancelation the same day. It marks just the second show at Apple TV+ to be axed after only one season — romantic comedy-drama Little Voice was canceled after a single season in August 2021.

Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in Mr. Corman, where he plays the anxiety-ridden titular character. The cast also includes Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (aka rapper Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

Despite the Mr. Corman cancelation, Apple TV+ is set to continue its working relationship with the Golden Globe-nominated actor. The streamer recently premiered the new animated series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, for which Gordon-Levitt voices a lead character and serves as executive producer.

The cartoon series tells the story of William Wolfe, an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time… everything! Gordon-Levitt voices the character Professor Luxcraft, who teaches magic at the Everything Factory.

Gordon-Levitt’s next TV project will be portraying former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the upcoming Showtime anthology drama Super Pumped. Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions), the series is based on Mike Isaac’s 2019 novel and centers on the rise and fall of Kalanick. It is expected to premiere in 2022.

The Snowden star is also set to voice Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action-CGI remake of Pinocchio. The film, which also stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans, is currently in production.

Mr. Corman, Season 1, Now Streaming, Apple TV+