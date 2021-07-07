Peacock Orders ‘Bridgerton’-esque Reality Dating Show ‘Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance’

Peacock is getting into the social season with its new reality dating show.

The streaming service has ordered Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance to series, and it sounds like a mix of Netflix’s Bridgerton and ABC’s Bachelor franchise… in other words, an inevitability in the genre. This all-new Regency-style dating series “will require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating,” according to Peacock.

“A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of,” the official description reads. “From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

This new series comes as more and more reality dating shows are popping up across networks and streaming services. For example, Love Island is back on CBS for its third season this summer, Netflix just aired the second season of Too Hot to Handle and has the upcoming Sexy Beasts, and HBO Max has FBoy Island coming this summer.

Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, and Susy Price serve as executive producers.