First Look: Kate Hudson Is Lifestyle Guru Micah Keith in ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 (PHOTO)

Investigative journalist–podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) helps a childhood friend, successful lifestyle guru Micah Keith (Kate Hudson), find her husband’s killer in Season 2 of thrill ride Truth Be Told, streaming August 20 on Apple TV+.

Getting the facts is Poppy’s passion, but she knows you can’t always trust those closest to you.

Family lies riddled the debut installment of this twisty drama (now streaming), in which Poppy revisited the 1999 case of a man (Aaron Paul) jailed as a teen for a brutal murder and, separately, discovered her own kin’s secrets.

One truth is certain: The determined reporter’s ex-boyfriend, former cop Markus (Mekhi Phifer), will always have—and want—her back.

Truth Be Told, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 20, Apple TV+