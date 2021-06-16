‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Arrival of Kate Hudson (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is giving viewers their first look at Season 2 of its crime drama Truth Be Told, which is set to premiere Friday, August 20.

The acclaimed series from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman sees the return of Octavia Spencer as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell. Joining the mix is Kate Hudson, who serves in her first leading TV role ever.

Portraying childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith, Hudson’s character pulls Poppy into her next case for this anthology series. “I wanna know who murdered my husband,” Micah tells her friend in the trailer, below.

But as developments unfold, their lifelong friendship will endure the ultimate test. Could it have something to do with these questions — “Who do you trust with your deepest secrets? And what would you do if you found out they were lying to you?” — which Poppy poses at the beginning of the trailer? Only time will tell.

Joining Hudson as new series regulars are Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Season 2 will see the return of cast members Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

When Season 2 debuts only one episode will be available upon premiere day with one installment dropping on following Fridays. Along with Spellman, Truth Be Told is executive produced by Spencer, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Catch up on Season 1 and don’t miss the trailer, below, before the latest chapter in this compelling series arrives.

Truth Be Told, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 20, Apple TV+