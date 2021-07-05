‘The Bachelorette’: Blake Is Already a Threat to the Other Men (RECAP)

Last week, despite being nearly halfway through her journey to find love, Katie Thurston still made the typically taboo move of agreeing to have a newcomer — former Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes — join the cast mid-season. Find out what happens when the rest of the men learn that they have a new roommate who may end up being a huge threat.

So Tayshia breaks the news to the remaining men that Blake will be joining them in the quest for Katie’s heart and to say they’re pissed is a serious understatement. Moments later, Blake strolls in and addresses the tension in the room. He explains that he would’ve liked to join the season earlier, but let’s be honest… Blake joining the show five weeks in is a producer’s dream.

Right as the awkwardness reaches an all-time high, a date card arrives, and it’s a one-on-one date for Blake. Classic timing.

Blake’s one-on-one date

So Katie and Blake go horseback riding and their conversation flows really easily. Almost too easily. It definitely doesn’t feel like they’ve only been dating for 30 seconds, I’ll say that. After the horses randomly disappear into the unknown, the two start making out in a pile of hay and I’m officially uncomfortable. Save some for the fantasy suite, guys.

Later that evening, Katie opens up about her past experience with sexual assault that she previously revealed earlier this season. Blake immediately seems comforting and empathetic towards Katie’s story. “It is something that’s important for my future husband to know,” she says.

Blake obviously gets the rose at the end of the evening and the night wraps up with a live concert from Laine Hardy.

Katie and Blake should probably just get married now.

The group date

So, Greg, Quartney, Aaron, Mike P., Michael A., Andrew M., Josh, Justin, Brendan, James, Connor B., Tre, and Hunter get the group date this week and the card reads, “Love is a battlefield.” With the help of Wells and Franco, the group kicks off the Bachelorette Bash Ball Battle, which is really just fancy talk for random sports with the reward of time with Katie for the winning team.

During one of the games, Michael A. gets slammed to the ground and Katie rushes to his side to see if he’s okay. After seeing Michael A. struggle, Katie decides to end the game early. No one else is getting hurt on her watch. She ends up inviting all of the men to the after party because who the heck cares about this stupid Bash Ball anyway, am I right? Ugh. I seriously love Katie more and more each episode.

Later that evening,Michael A. once again he proves that he is the most precious soul to ever grace my television screen. He opens up with not only Katie, but the rest of the men about his late wife Laura and how her birthday had recently passed. The story of his tragic past comes as a shock to the men, who were in the dark about the fact that he’s a widow.

At the end of the evening, it’s Hunter who ends up nabbing that group date rose, which comes as a surprise to Greg (and like, all of America).

Andrew S.’ one-on-one date

Katie and Andrew walk outside to see an open field decorated with beautiful twinkling lights. There are pink envelopes hanging from above with tasks that are meant to bring them closer together as a couple. The envelopes range from lighthearted dares to deep ice breaker questions. This is cute. Katie’s into him.

Later that evening, Andrew opens up about how he grew up without a father figure. Because of that, he immersed himself in sports as a child, but longed for that “complete” family structure. He explains that his father’s absence has made him want to be a more present and attentive parent to his future children.

The topic of race comes up, as Andrew is a black man and Katie is a white woman. Andrew shares that he previously dated a white woman who struggled with the idea of having biracial children with him out of fear of being judged. “That breaks my heart to hear that you experienced that. I feel so naive as a white woman of the struggles you experience as a black man,” she tells him. “Know that for me, I think our love could be so beautiful, and our children would be just as beautiful as our love.”

“I believe you will be the best husband. I believe you will be the best father.”

After their emotional discussion, Katie surprises Andrew with some romantic time in the hot tub before offering him the rose.

The cocktail party

Hunter has a rose going into the rose ceremony, so when he pulls Katie aside during the cocktail party, it naturally angers some of the men, specifically James and Aaron. Hunter is clearly going to be “that guy” now that former villain Thomas is no longer around. So, James takes matters into his own hands and abruptly interrupts Hunter’s moment with Katie while Aaron goes about spreading the word that Hunter is an awful human. Because having a rose and still wanting time with Katie is a crime in Bachelor world and Hunter needs to serve his time, damn it.

As for who goes home? Tonight, we say goodbye to Quartney, Andrew M., and Josh.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC