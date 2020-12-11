With eight men left hoping to have Tayshia Adams' heart at the end of The Bachelorette Season 16, she's looking for some clarity with one of the suitors.

In the Monday, December 14 episode, Tayshia brings Blake to a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. "I definitely want to use this time to dive deep to knowing what really makes us us," Tayshia explains.

Blake knows how important ("super") the day is as the guru looks at their chakras (Tayshia's heart one is "a little cautious") before guiding them through a tantric breathing exercise. Watch the clip above to see the purpose of it and what Tayshia's looking to see in Blake during it.

Also in the first of two episodes (the other on the usual Tuesday night), Tayshia struggles to decide which of the men's families she wants to meet for hometown dates, all with the added pressure from Bennett's ("I love you") bombshell. "Overcome with emotion, she makes some gut-wrenching decisions about her remaining men, which reaches a turning point at a high-stakes cocktail party and rose ceremony," ABC teases.

Then some of the season's most unforgettable men, including Demar, Ed, Jason, Kenny and Yosef, join host Chris Harrison to look back at the moments that had everyone talking.

The eight men remaining are: Ben, Bennett, Blake Moynes, Brendan, Ivan, Noah, Riley, and Zac C.

The Bachelorette, Monday, December 14, 8/7c, ABC