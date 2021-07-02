‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Releases Cast While Search For New Home Continues

As Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist continues its search for a new home after being canceled by NBC last month, a possible third season return just became a bit more complicated.

Deadline reports that the cast’s options have ended without any word of being extended, leaving the stars free to pursue other projects. According to TVLine, the cast’s contractual obligations with the show’s main studio, Lionsgate Television, expired on July 1, 2021. If the show is picked up by another platform, new contracts would have to be made for most, if not all of the main cast, including Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, and Mary Steenburgen.

This news comes after NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock, passed on renewing the series. Deadline states that other options for bringing the show back to life are being explored, such as through a miniseries or movie, though they don’t seem likely.

The Season 2 finale on May 16 ended on a massive cliffhanger: Max (Astin) heard Zoey (Levy) sing a heart song after he got off his plane to New York to be with her, an ability only she possessed up until that point. With Season 3 still up in the air, fans may never know if Max now possesses Zoey’s powers.

Series creator Austin Winsber tweeted after the cancellation, stating he believes that support from fans and the cast could be enough to get another season. The show’s cast, crew, and fans have been using #SaveZoeysPlaylist to show their support.