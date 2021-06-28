‘Batwoman’: What Did You Think of Kate’s Season 2 Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Batwoman Season 2 finale, “Power.”]

Batwoman Season 2 began with Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) presumed death. Then, surprise: She was alive! But wait, she was recast, with Wallis Day taking over the role…sort of. What followed was a battle for control of her body, between Kate and Circe, thanks to Enigma’s (Laura Mennell) hypnosis. And in the finale, Kate finally took control…but then made a major decision about her future.

After Kate was Kate again, Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) caught her up on what she missed, including Luke’s Batwing suit and Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) heroics as Batwoman. “Mary and I talked about your future plans, and we support you,” Luke said. Though their conversation didn’t reveal exactly what those plans were (that would come later), Kate did say that her twin Alice (Rachel Skarsten) wasn’t part of them.

“I spent so long thinking that it was up to me to bring Beth out of Alice,” Kate explained. “Turns out Alice brought Kate out of me. She’s my twin, she’ll always be a part of me, but until Alice wants to be Beth, I can’t help her.”

Slowly, we found out what exactly Kate planned to do next. First of all, it doesn’t include being Batwoman again, as she made sure Ryan knew that’s hers. It was when Kate found her ex-girlfriend Sophie (Meagan Tandy) that she revealed what’s next for her, and it started with leaving Gotham.

“First to see my dad and a friend in National City, then I’m off to find Bruce,” Kate shared. (Her father, Jacob, played by Dougray Scott, is in prison; Scott has left the series after two seasons.) As for why she’s looking for Bruce, “my sister spent 11 years waiting for me to find her, and I didn’t,” she explained. “If Bruce is alive and trapped somewhere, maybe finding him is the only way for me to forgive myself for not finding Beth.”

After lamenting about their horrible timing — and that maybe in another universe, they could make a relationship work — Kate and Sophie officially said goodbye with one last kiss. And with that, Kate Kane’s story is over on Batwoman, possibly for good.

That was “our way of wrapping up her journey,” showrunner Caroline Dries told Entertainment Weekly. But while it was their “farewell to Kate,” she continued, “I would never say never because you never know” to Day to return in the future.

After all, the Season 2 finale did leave the door open for her to return. Kate could easily show up again once Alice is ready to be Beth. (Alice is currently locked up in Arkham Asylum.) She could appear after she’s found Bruce or while tracking down a lead on where he is (we have yet to see the real Bruce). But for now, after a season of the Bat Team searching for Kate, mourning her, getting her back, losing her, then getting her back again, it seems like this is Batwoman‘s way of giving the character of Kate — and fans — a proper goodbye after Rose’s shocking exit between seasons.

What did you think of how Kate’s story ended in Season 2? Vote in the poll below.

Batwoman, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW