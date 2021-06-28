‘Batwoman’ Original Cast Member Dougray Scott Exits Show After Two Seasons

Batwoman actor Dougray Scott is leaving the CW superhero series after two seasons, making his final appearance on the show two weeks before the Sunday, June 27 season finale.

Scott played Jacob Kane, father to Kate (Wallis Day), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and founder of Crows, the private security agency sworn to protect Gotham City. In his final episode, Jacob disbanded the Crows after learning the levels of its corruption and ended up being arrested for helping his daughter Alice.

“Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us,” Batwoman showrunner/executive producer Caroline Dries said in a statement. “An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane’s story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!”

See Also 'Batwoman' First Look: Camrus Johnson Suits Up as Batwing (PHOTOS) 'It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest,' Johnson says.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dries explained that it was the right time to bring Jacob’s story to a close. “The story was just lending itself of wrapping up the Crows because we took such a hard stance against police brutality this season and really used the Crows,” she said. “Once we kind of made that decision – and obviously Kate isn’t staying on the show – this character of Jacob had sort of run its course, for better or for worse, through that storyline.”

As Dries referenced, Jacob isn’t the only character departing the show this season. Kate, who was originally played by Ruby Rose before Day took over in Season 2, is also gone for good. The character left Gotham at the end of the second season finale to search for her cousin Bruce Wayne.

Following the Season 2 finale, Dries took to Twitter to thank everyone involved in bringing the show to life. “I am so lucky to work my dream job alongside an obsessively driven, kind, and brilliant team,” she wrote. “Congrats and thank you to all involved in season 2. It has been a gift.”

I am so lucky to work my dream job alongside an obsessively driven, kind, and brilliant team. Congrats and thank you to all involved in season 2. It has been a gift. #batwoman — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) June 28, 2021

Batwoman, Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW