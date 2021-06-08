‘Batwoman’ First Look: Camrus Johnson Suits Up as Batwing (PHOTOS)

There’s a new supersuit coming to Gotham (soon)!

Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox, is (finally) suiting up as Batwing in Batwoman Season 2, and The CW has released two photos of Johnson in costume. Check out the full images below. How awesome does he look?!

Batwing is Ryan Wilder/Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) “crime-fighting counterpart as they work to clean up the mess created in the Season 2 finale” (airing June 27), according to the CW. “But before Luke Fox can fully embrace the awesome and powerful nature of his supersuit he must first overcome his own personal demons.” This journey of his through the rest of the season, leading to him embracing the hero he was destined to become, comes after his near-death experience. After he was shot by one of the Crows, he seemingly chose death when in some sort of limbo (though he was saved thanks to the Desert Rose growing in the Batcave).

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages,” executive producer Caroline Dries said in a statement. “I can speak for Cam when I say, So has he! But this character couldn’t come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in Season 1, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of Season 3.” (Batwoman was renewed for the 2021-2022 season in February.)

“Honestly, it’s hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero,” Johnson added. “The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity — to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I’ll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!”

Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani conceptualized the suit with Diana Patterson and illustrator Andy Poon. It was created by Ocean Drive Leather, and James Fairley at Amazing Ape sculpted the helmet.

“I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke,” Mani explained. “It was conceived within the realm of a child’s imagination; the suit is a bit fantastical and based on the whimsy of a young boy’s dream — complete with rocket boosters and hidden bits that pop out! The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a solid team who all came together and met the many challenges of encompassing lights, moving parts and the need for mobility head on, bringing this character to life.”

Speaking of that father-son bond, it was back at the end of Season 1 that Dries told TV Insider about Luke, “it’s just constantly keeping that character evolving and maturing so he can become the true self his dad always saw him being.”

