‘The Harder They Fall’: Regina King & Idris Elba Take on the Wild West in Netflix Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its highly-anticipated film The Harder They Fall, a new-school Western featuring an all-star cast.

The movie arrives on the streaming platform sometime this fall and the trailer teases that it will also be available in select theaters, an option that’s usually reserved for its Oscar contenders.

The flick follows outlaw Nat Love (Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors) who rounds up his gang after learning that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison. He orders them to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

Love’s gang includes his ex Stagecoach Mary (Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz), plus Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler), and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Meanwhile, Rufus has a crew of his own that includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (Atlanta‘s LaKeith Stanfield).

In the trailer, viewers see Rufus’s crew hijack a train and break him out of what appears to be a secure safe. The situation shines a light on the fact that this team doesn’t know how to lose, but will they fare just as well against Love and his crew?

Directed and written by Jeymes Samuel with Boaz Yakin, The Harder They Fall also features Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole. Don’t miss the action, check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for a premiere date as fall nears.

The Harder They Fall, Movie Premiere, Fall 2021, Netflix