Jackée Harry on ‘DAYS’ Paulina: She’s ‘a Tough Cookie, But She Lies a Lot’

Fourth of July fireworks may have died down, but drama is exploding on the NBC sudser Days of Our Lives.

Seems fierce businesswoman Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) — who’s been touting her ambitious plans for Salem’s cherished Horton Town Square — has a hidden agenda. “Paulina is a tough cookie, but she lies a lot,” Harry says, laughing.

And after betrayed friends and family turn their backs, Paulina has to do whatever she can to salvage her secret project: “She’s able to go down with the best of them and rise back up.”

One unexpected by-product of her plotting was getting close to upstanding Salem mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds). “She really cares about him, so he’s the one she’s most concerned about,” the actress notes. In fact, Paulina reaches out to him in an attempt to explain her deception. “She’s got to come clean — but she’s not coming all the way clean.”

Harry adds that returning to fast-paced daytime after 35 years (she appeared on NBC’s Another World from 1983 to 1986) has brought its challenges. “My head almost came off the first week, but I knew I’d get it!”

