Soap Talk: ‘DAYS’ Newbie Dan Feuerriegel on if E.J. DiMera Is More Villain or Good Guy (VIDEO)

It’s no easy feat to step into a role of a beloved character on any show but when we’re talking about daytime dramas, where the diehard fans are not only passionate but protective, calling it a challenge is an understatement. Thankfully, Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel (best known for the Starz series Spartacus) is up to the task, as he made his debut as E. J. DiMera on last Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

Though fan favorite Brit James Scott vacated the role when he left the sudser in 2014, the character has still been mentioned off and on over the years so it was not a huge surprise when Days decided to finally bring the character back. And he couldn’t come back at a more interesting time as E.J.’s wife, Sami (Alison Sweeney) has been back in Salem for a while. She also recently slept with her ex, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who has now proclaimed his love for her and says they need to be back together.

See Also 'Days of Our Lives' Boss Talks 2-Season Renewal, Victoria Konefal's Return as Ciara Executive producer Ken Corday weighs in on the daytime drama's pickup and dishes some story points coming up later this year.

TV Insider recently talked to Feuerriegel, who explained how long it will be for E.J. to start figuring out what’s gone on between Sami and Lucas. “It takes kind of a little while but I can’t go into too much about what happens but let’s just say a love triangle does occur,” he says with a laugh.

And while he says E.J. and Sami aren’t necessarily on shaky ground in their marriage, “they have a lot to process.” Time will tell whether the couple can get back on track or if Sami’s feelings for Lucas push her in another direction. Check out our video chat above for more.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC