‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: An Unruly Dog Turns Scott’s Life Upside Down (VIDEO)

Man’s best friend may become man’s best…partner for Scott Turner (Josh Peck) in the new Disney+ series.

The streaming service has unveiled the official trailer and poster for Turner & Hooch, premiering Wednesday, July 21, and while Peck’s ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal may not be on board with his sudden inheritance of the unruly dog, Hooch, that does seem to change… eventually.

But first, Scott has to deal with Hooch completely wrecking his apartment soon after his sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca) drops him off. As his mother explains in the trailer, “your father wanted to you have Hooch. He rescued him from the shelter. He said it was almost like the original Hooch came back.”

And when Hooch proves to be too much for him to handle, Scott’s partner, Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson), brings him to Erica Mouniere (Vanessa Lengies), the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program.

“I know you think you don’t want a dog, but everything I care about in my life started with a dog,” his father (Detective Scott Turner, played by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film) says in a letter he left for him. And as you can see in the trailer below, it looks like that’s going to be true for Scott as well.

Turner & Hooch also stars Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Hooch; and Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son. Becca Tobin recurs as Brooke, Scott’s former flame, while Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton. Five French Mastiffs star as Hooch.

Matt Nix serves as creator and writer. Joining him as executive producers are McG (who directed the premiere), Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Mary Viola. Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

Turner & Hooch, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 21, Disney+