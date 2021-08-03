‘Turner & Hooch’ Sneak Peek: The Dog Has Potential, But What About Scott & Erica? (VIDEO)

When better to get closer to someone than on a very early morning run?

That at least seems to be what Erica (Vanessa Lengies), the head of the US Marshals dog training program, is hoping to accomplish in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the August 4 episode of Turner & Hooch. Because while US Marshal Scott Turner (Josh Peck) and their dogs seem to be having fun, she clearly would much rather be anywhere else, like in bed, still sleeping.

“It’s so cool you’re into running, too,” Scott remarks. “Yeah, it’s the best,” Erica agrees, but “do you always start at 5 a.m.?”

He loves it (“the quiet really helps me think”), but she jumps at the opportunity to take a break — for Hooch’s sake, of course. That’s when Scott seems to get her hopes up by saying, “I’ve been thinking about asking you something.” Unfortunately for her, it’s not on a date, but rather, it’s about Hooch and the “potential” she sees in his French Mastiff.

“He’s smart, passionate. He’s playful, tons of potential,” she says. But for what, Scott asks. Watch the clip above to see her response and where she thinks they should start, as well as why this is so important to him for his future. Plus, find out just how much more the two humans and two dogs have to run to get an Uber.

In “Diamonds are Furever,” Scott tracks down a notorious fugitive jewel thief while Hooch gets obsessed with a squeaky toy.

Turner & Hooch, Wednesdays, Disney+