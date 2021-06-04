Giancarlo Esposito Teases ‘The Boys’ Return & More Screen Time With Homelander

The Supes of Amazon’s hit series The Boys may be painted as “the bad guys,” but Vought International’s CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) holds his own as a villain.

While the secret of Compound V and its superpower-giving capabilities were unveiled to the public in Season 2, Stan Edgar’s wish to capitalize off of the drug was squashed. When Stormfront’s past as a Nazi party member was uncovered, Mr. Edgar announced to the public that the release of Compound V would be on indefinite hold.

What this means for the CEO’s future will remain to be seen, but Esposito is teasing his return to TV Insider. “I got a chance to be with them for the majority of February,” the actor teases of production, revealing he’s already been on set with the cast. “So I had a chance to really feel the beginnings of Season 3 and boy do I love the work that I’m able to do with Antony [Starr].”

Antony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of Vought International’s supergroup The Seven who is just as scary if not more so than Esposito’s famous antagonistic roles such as Breaking Bad‘s Gus Fring and The Mandalorian‘s Moff Gideon. “Antony is just an amazing actor and human being,” Esposito gushes.

“It really brings up the correlation between what’s happening in our contemporary society and our world,” muses Esposito, who also sings showrunner Eric Kripke’s praises. “I feel like he’s a genius. What a terrific writer and showrunner. The scripts for that show are so wildly variable from being decent to indecent to commanding attention in a way that it’s like you’re having a personal therapy session that you’re watching.”

While fans may have to wait a little while until the series returns, Esposito promises it’s on the way. “People are going to really enjoy what’s happening there.”

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video