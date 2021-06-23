‘Wedding Season’: Disney+ Set to Unveil New Series From ‘Emily In Paris’ Producer

Wedding bells are ringing for the next Disney+ U.K. scripted series, coming from Emily In Paris outfit Jax Media and The Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions.

According to Deadline, the two companies are set to go into production on Wedding Season, though the project has not yet been fully greenlit. Described as a rom-com action-adventure story, the series is written by Oliver Lyttelton, who penned the upcoming short-form scripted series Cheaters for BBC Studios.

Lyttelton previously wrote the short film The Listener, which premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2015 and was longlisted for Best Short Film at the 2016 BAFTAs. He’s also worked as a film journalist and has a number of other TV projects in development.

While plot details for Wedding Season remain under wraps, according to Deadline, George Kane has been tapped to direct. Kane is perhaps best known for directing the British comedy series Timewasters, which IMDb TV recently picked up in the U.S., and the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-starring comedy Crashing.

In April, Disney+ revealed its first slate of U.K. programming, which included swashbuckling adventure series The Ballad of Renegade Nell, darkly humorous heist drama Culprits, David Beckham fronted docuseries Save Our Squad and Sid Gentle Films’ Extraordinary starring newcomer Emma Moran. The streamer intends to greenlight 50 international projects by 2024.

Jax Media is also working on a Netflix feature project also titled Wedding Season, though it has no connection to the Disney+ Series. The film is written by Shiwani Srivastava and directed by Tom Dey and follows two Indian-Americans who end up falling in love after pretending to date in order to survive a summer of weddings.